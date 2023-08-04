New Delhi: Man slapped by date, 'raped' by restaurant owner, bouncer after row over 'inflated' bill

In Delhi’s Preet Vihar, a man alleged to have been raped by a restaurant owner and bouncers after a feud over an ‘inflated’ bill he was unable to pay.

As per the complaint, the restaurant owner, along with two bouncers, kidnapped the man in his car and took him all the way to Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

There, the situation turned even more horrifying as they not only raped the young man but also recorded a pornographic video of him.

The culprits then threatened to circulate the video on social media unless they were paid a hefty sum of Rs 50,000.

As the victim was unable to meet their demand, they brutally beat him and stole eight thousand rupees and his mobile phone.

Leaving the injured victim near Vivekananda College in Vivek Vihar, the criminals fled the scene.

Next, someone alerted the cops who rushed the victim to Dr. Hedgewar Hospital for medical attention.

After two days of treatment, the victim’s condition improved enough for him to file a First Information Report (FIR) at Preet Vihar police station.

The charges included robbery, kidnapping, sodomy, attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy.

Following their investigation, the police apprehended the restaurant owner, Vicky, and his two bouncers.

The victim resides in Mayur Vihar and works in a private company. He had recently connected with a young woman through a dating app, with whom he went on a date at Vicky’s restaurant on July 27.

During their encounter, both had ordered drinks, and the disagreement over the bill ensued.

Allegedly, the restaurant staff mistreated the young man after he objected to the bill. Even the girl got furious on his behaviour and left after allegedly slapping him.

Matters quickly worsened when the restaurant owner and bouncer intervened, assaulting the man further and forcing him into his car before taking him to Muradnagar.

Late at night, the culprits left the unconscious victim in Vivek Vihar.

The incident was reported to the police at 2:13 pm, and an FIR was filed on July 29.

Suspicion has also been raised regarding the involvement of the woman who accompanied the victim.

Investigators reportedly are looking into her connection with the restaurant staff and are diligently probing the matter.