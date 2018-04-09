You are here:
Blaze in shoe factory in Delhi's Sultanpuri kills four labourers; nine fire tenders rushed to spot

India IANS Apr 09, 2018 14:34:50 IST

New Delhi: Four labourers were killed in a fire that broke out in a shoe factory in New Delhi on Monday, said a fire officer.

Representational image. News18

The blaze started at the Raja Park factory in Sultanpuri at around 6.35 am. There were around a dozen labourers inside the factory when the fire broke out, the Delhi Fire Service officer said.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"Four labourers, who were trapped inside it, died due to suffocation and burnt injuries. They were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital. Efforts are on to identify the deceased," he added.

The fire which broke out due to a short circuit, was doused at 9.50 am, the officer added.


Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 13:34 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 14:34 PM

