New Delhi air hostess commits suicide: Anissia Batra's in-laws questioned by police

India Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 23:36:15 IST

New Delhi: The in-laws of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide last week, were questioned by the police on Monday.

The couple was questioned for one-and-a-half-hour at the Hauz Khas police station today, they added.

They had sought exemption from joining the probe on health grounds last week.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to the couple.

Anissia (39) allegedly jumped from the terrace of her residence in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park on 14 July following which her husband, Mayank Singhvi, was arrested on the charges of dowry death on 16 July.

Her family has been demanding the arrest of Mayank's parents. They have accused Mayank of physically abusing her.


