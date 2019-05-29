Network18 Digital trumps Times Internet on Lok Sabha election results day with a record 56.2 million users

With speed and accuracy in election results, election after election, Network18 Digital has set a new benchmark in election results coverage. A record 56.2 million users logged on to Network18 Digital's websites on 23 May, ahead of the 55 million users that Times Internet claims for the same period.

Network18's digital properties, that include Firstpost.com, News18.com, Moneycontrol.com and CNBCTV18.com, beat the combined might of The Times of India, The Economic Times, Navbharat Times and Times Now websites along with other properties such as the Times-owned MX Player.

Network18 Digital's coverage powered by thousands of on-ground journalists and supported by cutting-edge product, design and technology covered the breadth and depth of the elections like no other.

News18.com is India's largest multi-language news destination available in 12 languages, Firstpost is India's leading opinion website and Moneycontrol is the nation's digital business destination.

For verdict day on 23 May, Network18 Digital had an unmatched coverage spread that included innovative election result display and interactive data analytics that broke through the clutter and stood out from all competition.

Network18 has made a name for itself in getting the elections results right before everyone else, election after election, and this trust of the users has reflected once again in the record-shattering numbers.

On 23 May, India delivered two decisive verdicts — for the BJP in the Lok Sabha and another for Network18 Digital online. On the day that mattered the most, Network18 Digital properties witnessed the attention of the Indian audience.