Net infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir reduced by 43% in 2019 due to 'concerted efforts of security forces', says MHA in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Government on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that the net cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced by 43 percent in 2019 as compared to the previous year. Replying to a written question whether infiltration has come down in the state after the Balakot airstrikes, Minister of State for Home Nithyanand Rai said the state has witnessed improvement due to concerted and synergised efforts of the security forces.

"The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border infiltration. Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, the security situation in the state has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year over the corresponding period of 2018. Net infiltration has reduced by 43 percent," he said.

Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha that the terrorist initiated incidents has also witnessed a decline of 28 percent. "Terrorist initiated incidents saw a decline of 28 percent, net infiltration reduced by 43 percent, local recruitment declined by 40 percent and neutralisation of terrorists has increased by 22 percent," Reddy said. The government was also asked whether the Centre has completed the work related to barbed wire fencing of borders.

