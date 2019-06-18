NEST Result 2019 declared: National Entrance Screening Test announces result; check your score at nestexam.in

NEST Result 2019 | The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result 2019 has declared the result for NEST 2019 examination. Candidates can visit the official website of NEST — nestexam.in — to check and download their results.

Here is how to check NEST 2019 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEST — nestexam.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'NEST 2019 result'

Step 3. It will direct to a new landing page for results

Step 4. Enter your NEST roll number and date of birth

Step 5. Click on the login button

Step 6. Your NEST 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7. Take a print out of your NEST 2019 result for future reference

The NEST 2019 examination was conducted in two sessions on 1 June.

The result was expected to be declared on Monday, 17 June, however, due to some technical reasons NEST 2019 result declaration date was postponed. As per the new schedule, the result was expected be declared today by 5 pm.

