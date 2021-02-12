NEST 2021: Online application form to be released on 24 Feb; steps to apply on nestexam.in

Students who wish to apply for the programme can submit their application form on nestexam.in before 30 April, reports said. The exam will be held on 14 June

The National Institute of Science and Education Research Bhubaneswar (NISER) and University of Mumbai — Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UMDAE CBS) will release the NEST 2021 application form on 24 February.

According to a report in NDTV Education, the application forms will be released in an online mode at nestexam.in. The last date to fill the form is 30 April.

The report added that NEST 2021 is scheduled to be held on 14 June and the entrance examination will be held in an online mode. The examination will be held in two sessions — from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates who want to appear for NEST 2021 can submit their application forms from 24 February.

Here's how to apply for NEST 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website nestexam.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link 'NEST 2021 application form'.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Once done, they need to click on the submit button.

The Admit Card for the NEST 2021 entrance examinations will be available on the official website on 21 May. According to a report in Jagran Josh, candidates who complete the registration and online application will be able to download the admit card through a link that will be provided on the official website.

The report added that the conducting body has changed the exam pattern this year. There are going to be only four sections which will include Biology, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each section will be of 50 marks. The NEST 2021 results will be declared on 30 June.