NEST 2020: Entrance screening test result postponed, to be declared tomorrow at nestexam.in

NEST 2020: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 results will be declared on Tuesday, 13 October. Once declared, students can check their score and qualifying status at nestexam.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the NEST 2020 result will be declared at 7 pm on Tuesday. It was earlier scheduled to be released on Monday.

The examination was conducted on 29 October at 90 centres across the country.

As per a report by The Times of India, the result of NEST 2020 has been delayed due to technical issues.

The final ranking of students will be based on the percentile scores calculated from the marks secured in the best three subjects and the score in the general section.

Steps to check NEST 2020 result:

Once released, students will have to log on to NEST's official website - nestexam.in.

Tap on the link that mentions, "NEST Results". Now, enter credentials.

The result mentioning your score and qualifying status will be displayed on the screen. Check all the details before taking a printout of your NEST 2020 scorecard.

NEST is conducted for admission to five year integrated M.Sc course.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

NISER will be offering 200 seats whereas UM-DAE CEBS will offer 57 seats to the candidates for admissions through the entrance examination.