NEST 2020 answer key released at nest2020@cbs.ac.in; exam results to be announced on 10 October

NEST 2020 | Candidates can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before 6 October.

The answer key for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 has been released. The answer key has been sent to the mailing address of the candidates. The test was conducted on 29 September and the NEST 2020 result is going to be declared on 10 October.

The authority has asked candidates to raise objections against the answer key, if any, on or before 6 October. The objections need to be mailed at the official email ID and candidates need to provide appropriate representations in support of their objections.

As per Hindustan Times, an official statement that said objections with respect to the answer keys may be sent “only to nest2020@cbs.ac.in by 11 am of 6 October 2020”.

The report added that every year NEST is conducted to select candidates seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

NDTV reported that the counselling schedule for NISER Bhubaneswar and CEBS Mumbai will be announced once the results of the screening test are declared. Both of these institutes offer five-year integrated MSc programmes.

Once the objections are received, the authority will cross check the answer key and publish the final answer key on its website

NEST Result 2020: How to check

Once the result for the NEST 2020 is released, candidates can check their scorecard by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the screening test at nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that reads ‘NEST Result 2020’

Step 3: A new webpage will open where you would need to log in using your registration credentials

Step 4: Once you log in, your NEST 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View, download and take a print of the scorecard