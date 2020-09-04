NEST 2020: Admit card released on nestexam.in; entrance exam to be held on 29 Sep

Those who qualify the exam are eligible for admission in integrated MSc at NISER Bhubaneswar and the Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, Mumbai University

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 admit cards have been released on the official website - nestexam.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official site to download the hall ticket.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the exam conducted for admission to five year integrated M.Sc course, will be held on 29 September.

Those who qualify exam are eligible for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

The exam will be conducted in around 90 cities across India.

A report by The Indian Express said that exam will comprise of five sections of objective multiple choice questions (MCQs).

The first section is the general section and will be of 30 marks. There will be no negative marking in the general section. The second section consist subject-specific questions from biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics.

As per a report by Careers 360, the duration of the computer based test will be three hours and thirty minutes.

The National Institute of Science education and research will be offering 200 seats whereas the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) will offer 57 seats to the candidates for admissions through this examination.

Steps to download the admit card:

Candidates need to first go to the official website - nestexam.in and on the homepage, press on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD". They will be directed to a new page where students will have to enter user ID and password and click on login button. The admit card will appear on the screen and candidates need to download it and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card - https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1834/64186/login.html