NESAC Recruitment 2020: Last date of application for 12 posts of research scientist extended till 11 May

The North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) in Umiam, Meghalaya, has extended the last date of online application for 12 posts of research scientists till 11 May. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at NESAC website - nesac.gov.in.

Of the total posts, two vacancies are for research scientists in electronics. The others are single vacancies for research scientists in different branches.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the posts was 23 March. The online application process began on 2 March.

Age limit

The upper age limit for candidates applying for the posts is 35 years as on 23 March 2020. For SC/ST candidates, the age limit is 40 years, while for OBC candidates it is 38 years.

Educational qualification

Those willing to apply for the posts should have M.E./ M.Tech or equivalent postgraduate degree in first class with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on 10.

Applicants with M.Sc degree in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on 10 can also apply.

All the degrees should be recognised by AICTE/UGC or any other government organisation.

Selection procedure

Around 80 percent weightage is on marks obtained in the qualifying degree and 20 per cent weightage on experience in the relevant field.

Pay and allowances

Selected candidates will be offered the fellowship as Research Scientist in the Level 10 of the pay matrix (Rs 56,100-1,77,500). HRA and medical benefits are available too.

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) is an autonomous body functioning under the Department of Space and North Eastern Council (NEC). It assists in the development process in the North Eastern Region using space science and technology.

NESAC undertakes specific applications projects using remote sensing, GIS and satellite communication.

