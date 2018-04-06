Nepal prime minister KP Oli to arrive in India today for maiden visit after assuming office

New Delhi: Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will arrive in New Delhi on Friday on his maiden foreign trip after assuming office, during which he will hold talks with the top Indian leadership to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Oli, accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya Oli, will arrive in the morning and later attend a business luncheon event.

He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening ahead of the delegation-level talks on Saturday. Oli will also interact with the Nepalese community in Delhi on the first day of his visit.

The visiting leader will be accorded a ceremonial reception on Saturday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he will call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

Delegation-level talks between Oli and Modi will be also held on Saturday. The talks will be followed by remote inauguration of development projects and press statements, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

On Saturday, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and home minister Rajnath Singh will also call on Oli separately.

During the visit, Oli will also call on vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu.

On the third day of his visit, the Nepalese premier will visit the GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.

He will visit the Breeder Seed Production Centre and an integrated farming project there. Oli will also be conferred with a Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science at the university.

He would leave for Kathmandu later in the evening from Delhi.

Oli's visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip. Swaraj had visited Nepal before Oli took office to congratulate him on the historic victory of the Left Alliance in the Parliamentary and Provincial elections.

She was the first senior Indian minister to visit Nepal after the conclusion of elections to local bodies, provincial assemblies and federal Parliament.

While congratulating Oli over phone upon his appointment to the top executive post in February, Prime Minister Modi had extended an invitation to him for a visit to India.