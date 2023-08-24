Nepal: 6 Indian pilgrims killed in road accident in Bara district

Six Indian pilgrims reportedly died in a road accident in the Bara district of the Southern plains of Nepal on Thursday.

Police said that 19 people also got injured in the accident in the early hours of Thursday.

The bus was en route to Janakpur from Kathmandu and was carrying Indian pilgrims when a mishap occurred near Churiamai in Bara, police said.

“Bus overturned and fell some 50 metres down the road at a river bank south of Churiamai Temple at Simara Sub-Metropolitan City-22 along the East-West Highway at around 2 am,” Deputy Superintendent Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri told ANI over the phone.

The police have identified the deceased Indian nationals from India’s Rajasthan State. A Nepali citizen also died in the accident; the police official added. A total of 27 people including two drivers and a helper were in the bus.