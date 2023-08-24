Nepal: 6 Indian pilgrims killed in road accident in Bara district
The bus was en route to Janakpur from Kathmandu and was carrying Indian pilgrims when a mishap occurred near Churiamai in Bara
Six Indian pilgrims reportedly died in a road accident in the Bara district of the Southern plains of Nepal on Thursday.
Police said that 19 people also got injured in the accident in the early hours of Thursday.
The bus was en route to Janakpur from Kathmandu and was carrying Indian pilgrims when a mishap occurred near Churiamai in Bara, police said.
Related Articles
“Bus overturned and fell some 50 metres down the road at a river bank south of Churiamai Temple at Simara Sub-Metropolitan City-22 along the East-West Highway at around 2 am,” Deputy Superintendent Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri told ANI over the phone.
The police have identified the deceased Indian nationals from India’s Rajasthan State. A Nepali citizen also died in the accident; the police official added. A total of 27 people including two drivers and a helper were in the bus.
also read
Nepal air tragedy: All 23 bodies recovered
Emergency workers have found the bodies of 19 people killed when their plane crashed into a mountainside in western Nepal with the loss of all 23 passengers and crew, police said Thursday.
Nepal bus accident: Five killed after vehicle plunges into river in Dhading district; driver flees scene of mishap
At least five people were killed and 28 others sustained injuries after a bus veered off the road and fell into a river in Nepal's Dhading district.
Nepal bus accident kills 20 and injures 17
At least 20 people were killed and another 17 hurt when a bus drove off a highway in Nepal and plunged into a river on Friday, police said.