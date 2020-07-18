Nelson Mandela Day: António Guterres vows to continue quest for better future on 102nd birth anniversary of anti-Apartheid icon

Mandela had dedicated his life fighting for human rights and he believed that everyone has the potential to make a difference in their communities for the world to be a better place.

Nelson Mandela International Day is being observed every year on 18 July to commemorate the birthday of South Africa's first black President. Nelson Mandela, a Nobel Prize winner and anti-Apartheid icon, was born in the year 1918.

Mandela had dedicated his life fighting for human rights and he believed that everyone has the potential to make a difference in their communities for the world to be a better place.

In November 2009, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 18 July as Nelson Mandela International Day in recognition of his contribution to freedom, justice and democracy. The UNGA passed a resolution paying tribute to his values, dedication to conflict resolution, fight for racial inequalities and protection of human rights.

Mandela was the architect of South Africa's freedom struggle, he is affectionately called Madiba in the local community. He had spent 27 years in prison and later served as the independent nation's first president. He would have turned 102 this year.

As per a report by Forbes, the organisers of Mandela Day 2020 encourage everyone to be active citizens within their communities to help change the world for the better. It can be a small gesture such as donating blood, cleaning up a park, giving money for a good cause, protecting others from COVID-19 by wearing a mask.

It can also mean something larger like organising a day of action, helping fight poverty and homelessness, combating systemic racism and helping ensure election are fair.

Many world leaders and organisations paid their tribute to Nelson Mandela today.

United Nations shared a video of Nelson Mandela and wrote, "On Saturday's #MandelaDay & every day, Nelson Mandela's words inspire us to "ensure that democracy, peace & prosperity prevail everywhere."

On Saturday's #MandelaDay & every day, Nelson Mandela's words inspire us to "ensure that democracy, peace & prosperity prevail everywhere." https://t.co/E079bDDUg6 pic.twitter.com/ta5ByCsKcK — United Nations (@UN) July 18, 2020

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres shared an audio message and said, Nelson Mandela reminded that “as long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.”

Nelson Mandela reminded us that: “As long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.” We must be part of the quest for a better future of dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all people on a healthy planet.#MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/LsENPEI44N — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 18, 2020

The office of South Africa’s president will be donating blankets to the temporary shelter at the Lucas van der Berg Sports Ground on Nelson Mandela Day 2020.

The Presidency celebrates #NelsonMandelaInternationalDay by donating blankets to the temporary shelter at the Lucas van der Berg Sports Ground in Pretoria West. #NelsonMandelaDay #67minutes pic.twitter.com/uBBoAWIcGs — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 17, 2020

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted about Nelson Mandela's "historic" visit to the country four months after his release from the prison. "A symbol of liberation and freedom, his struggle to advance human rights and fight injustice is one that inspires people to this day," the Canadian PM wrote.

Thirty years ago, just four months after his release from prison, Nelson Mandela visited Canada for the first time. A symbol of liberation and freedom, his struggle to advance human rights and fight injustice is one that inspires people to this day. https://t.co/q4QW8TnYWW — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 18, 2020

The Nobel Prize body said Nelson Mandela was a man who believed in human rights for all. “South Africa's first black president, 'Madiba', as he was affectionately known, is among the great heroes of history. Born #OTD in 1918 he was awarded the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize,” read the Twitter post.

Here are 5 inspirational quotes by Nelson Mandela