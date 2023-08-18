Hours after a journalist was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar’s Araria district, the NDA ally on Friday attacked the Nitish Kumar government for not being able to provide safety to journalists and police in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said, “They say that democracy is being murdered, but they themselves are not able to protect the pillars of democracy. In your (Nitish Kumar’s) state, neither the journalist nor the police are safe.”

He said that if the government cannot protect journalists and police, you can imagine what could happen to a common man in the state.

Early today, a local journalist was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in the Raniganj Bazar area of Bihar’s Araria district, police said.

The victim, identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, was shot in the chest by four men who walked into his Raniganj residence around 5:30 am.

“In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants…post-mortem is being done, dog squad has been called to the murder spot…,” said Ashok Kumar Singh, SP, Araria.

Singh said that the investigation is on and efforts to arrest the culprits are underway.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar termed the incident as unfortunate.

“It’s an unfortunate incident…I have told officers to look into it…,” said Kumar.

