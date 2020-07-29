NEHU Admission 2020: University in Shillong extends last date for online applications; check at nehu.ac.in

The North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong has extended the deadline to submit online applications for admission to BA LLB, BTech, MTech, MBA and PhD programmes.

Eligible candidates can apply for these programmes by submitting the online application on the official website nehu.ac.in.

As per the information on the university's website, the last date to apply for admission to BA LLB, MBA, and MBA in Agri-Business Management and Food Technology is 31 July.

Candidates can apply for MTech in Electronics & Communication Engineering and MTech Nanotechnology courses by 31 August.

The last date to submit online applications for admission to PhD in Nanotechnology is 21 October, while candidates can apply for BTech (Lateral and Vertical) and BArch by 25 August. Those seeking admission to PhD programmes in NEHU, Shillong, can apply by 17 August.

One can apply for these programmes in NEHU Shillong and Tura campuses by submitting the online form and paying application fee. The application fee for programmes other than PhD is Rs 800. Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories will have to pay Rs 400, NDTV reported.

The online application fee for admission to the PhD programme is Rs 500. For SC/ST candidates the amount is Rs 250.

As per reports, the application fee needs to be submitted through the online mode. The fee has to be submitted via credit, debit or net banking facilities available while filling the online application.

NEHU has set up a helpdesk for students who need any assistance for applying to various courses. Students may contact on 272-4000, 272-5000 or e-mail at helpdesk@nehu.ac.in.