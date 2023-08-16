Nehru Memorial Museum officially renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum

The Central government has officially renamed the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML).

The vice-chairman of PMML A Surya Prakash confirmed the change of name on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023 – in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day!” he said.

The decision to change Nehry Memorial Museum’s name to Prime Ministers’ Museum was taken in June during a special meeting that was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the Vice-President of the Society.

This project was approved by the Executive Council of NMML in its 162nd meeting which was held in November 2016. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was opened to the public on April 21 last year.

The inauguration ceremony, however, was skipped by the Nehru-Gandhi family marking their distaste for the change of name.

In a release, the Culture Ministry said that the museum is a seamless blend that begins at the renovated and refurbished Nehru Museum building, “now completely updated with technologically advanced displays on the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru”.

“Housed in a new building the museum then goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country. It recognizes all the Prime Ministers, thereby democratizing the institutional memory,” it added.

