NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 registration process ends today, check details here
The seat allotment will begin from 27 January and end on 28 January and the Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on 29 January
The registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2021 Round 1 will conclude today, 24 January. Applicants can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) - http://mcc.nic.in till 12.00 pm.
The six-day registration process for Round 1 started on 19 January.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Follow steps to register for Round 1
- Visit MCC’s official website - http://mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage of the website, click on UG Medical Counselling option and then click on online registration link
- Login to the portal using NEET UG roll number, password and security pin
- Fill the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 application form and upload the requested documents
- Pay the NEET UG Counselling 2021 registration fee and click on submit button
- Download the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 application form and keep a printout of it for future reference
According to the official schedule, the verification of internal candidates will be done by their respective institutes/universities on 25 and 26 January. The process of seat allotment will begin from 27 January and end on 28 January. The MCC will release the Round 1 seat allotment result on 29 January. Candidates have to report to their allotted universities/institutes from 30 January to 4 February.
View the NEET UG counselling schedule here.
The applicants can enter their choices on the official website till 4 pm today. The link was activated by the committee on 20 January.
The Medical Counselling Committee will hold the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in four rounds — All India Quota (AIQ) Round 1, All India Quota Round 2, AIQ mop-up round followed by AIQ stray vacancy round — for allotment of UG MBBS/BDS seats. After each round applicants have to select and confirm education institutes (from the list available option).
For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of MCC - http://mcc.nic.in.
