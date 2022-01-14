NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration begins on 19 January; check schedule here

The registration process for Round 1 will start on 19 January and will end on 24 January, 2022.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2021 schedule has been issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its official website. The registration process for Round 1 will start on 19 January and will end on 24 January, 2022. Students can visit the official website of MCC - https://mcc.nic.in - and apply online.

On 13 January, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the students about the NEET-UG counselling by sharing details on his Twitter handle. Mandaviya also extended his wishes to students.

प्रिय छात्रों, MCC द्वारा NEET-UG के लिए काउंसलिंग 19 जनवरी से प्रारंभ की जा रही है। आप सभी देश का भविष्य हैं और आशा है की आप सभी सेवा ही धर्म के मंत्र के साथ अपने करियर को आगे नई दिशा देंगे। मैं सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 13, 2022

This year, the NEET UG admissions will be done for 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The decision has been taken considering the new economically weaker section (EWS) , Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation criteria.

As per the official notice, the Committee will hold the counselling in total 4 rounds - AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round followed by the AIQ stray vacancy round. It is to be noted that the new registration will only be done in - AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up rounds.

Verification of seat matrix for Round 1 will be held on 17 and 18 January. The payment procedure will begin from 19 January and end on 24 January till 3 pm.

Students will be able to access the choice filling link from 20 January, the link will be deactivated by the MCC on 24 January. The universities and institutes will do the verification of internal applicants from 25 to 26 January. The dates for seat allotment processing are 27 and 28 January and students must note that the result will be declared on 29 January, 2022.

For Round 2, the institutes will do the verification of the seat matrix on 7 and 8 February. The registration and payment procedure will begin from 9 February and go on till 14 February.

The choice filling process for Round 2 will start from 10 February and continue till 14 February. The verification of internal candidates will be done from 15 to 16 February. The dates for processing and seat allotment are 17 and 18 February. The seat allotment result will be announced on 19 February.

For complete information about all four rounds, candidates are advised to check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule.

Click here to check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule.