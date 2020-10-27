NEET UG counselling 2020: Registration for round one postponed till tomorrow; check mcc.nic.in

MCC will conduct counselling for 15 percent All India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central as well as deemed universities, AIIMS, JIMPER institutes. Counselling for state quota seats will be done separately by respective states.

The NEET UG 2020 counselling round 1 registration process has been postponed till Wednesday (28 October). The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 counselling by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) was earlier scheduled to begin today.

"It is for the information to all candidates that the NEET UG Counselling 2020 has been postponed till tomorrow i.e. 28 October, 2020 due to some technical reason. The updated schedule will be displayed shortly on MCC website - www.mcc.nic.in," the official notification by MCC said.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the MCC website for updates.

As per a report by Careers 360, the counselling schedule for NEET 2020 which was released last week on the MCC's official website is now showing "Coming Soon".

The authorities will change the dates and upload the detailed schedule with amendments for the first as well as subsequent rounds.

Once the registration process begins, candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2020 will be able to enroll for the first round of counselling. As per a report by Hindustan Times, they will be required to first register and then provide the necessary details along with the counselling fee.

Students who have cleared the national medical entrance exam are allowed to submit application/ registration form only once.

Steps to register for NEET UG counselling 2020

Step 1: Go to MCC official website - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Opt for the link that mentions, "UG Medical Counselling".

Step 3: Tap on New Registration link and provide details before pressing the submit key.

Step 4: A new roll number and password will be generated. Use them to register for NEET UG counselling 2020.

Step 5: Visit the login page and enter the credentials.

Step 6: Provide all the details correctly and submit.

Step 7: Details as per the NTA database will be appear on your page. Verify and press on Confirm Registration.

Step 8: Select course and colleges of your choice and pay the fee.

NEET UG 2020 results were declared on 16 October. Over 14.37 lakh medical aspirants appeared for the entrance exam this year.

On the basis on the NEET score and rank, students will be allotted 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in medical as well as dental colleges.