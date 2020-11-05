NEET UG Counselling 2020: MCC to declare round 1 seat allotment result today at mcc.nic.in

The online registration for NEET UG 2020 counselling first round had started on 28 October and candidates were given time to enroll by 2 November

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 round one seat allotment result will be declared by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on Thursday (5 November). Students who have registered for first round of allotment in MBBS and BDS seats can check their results at mcc.nic.in.

MCC conducts NEET UG counselling 2020 for admission to seats falling under 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) at deemed, central universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. Students who will be allotted seats in the first round will have to report to the concerned college online between 6 and 12 November.

The online registration for NEET UG 2020 counselling first round had started on 28 October and candidates were given time to enroll by 2 November. Payment and choice filling/locking options were open till 2 November.

For the document verification process, candidates will require their high school and intermediate mark sheets as well as passing certificates, identity proof, birth certificate, category certificate (if applicable) and six passport size photographs.

They will also be required to submit their NEET UG 2020 rank card, provisional allotment letter at the time of verification of documents.

Steps to check NEET counselling round 1 seat allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Medical Counseling Committee's official website - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on UG Medical Counseling.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where on you have to click on Result link.

Step 4: Select the NEET Counselling Result link.

Step 5: Enter your credentials correctly to login.

Step 6: The NEET UG counselling round one seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Check for your name, roll number and college that has been allotted to you. Save and take a print.

The second round of NEET 2020 counselling will be held from 18 to 22 November and the result will be declared on 25 November.

Registration for mop-up round for central/deemed universities/ESIC/AIIMS and JIPMER will be conducted from 10 to 14 December. The result of this round will be declared on 17 December.

Transfer of non-reporting and non-joining vacant seat to Deemed/Central Universities/ESIC for stray vacancy round will be done between 28 and 31 December. Counselling for state quota seats will be conducted separately by the individual states.