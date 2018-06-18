NEET UG counselling 2018: Process begins for Rajasthan; submit forms at education.rajasthan.gov.in

The process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2018 counselling will begin online for Rajasthan from today (18 June). Candidates who have qualified NEET 2018 are eligible for the counselling, filling and locking of choices as per the college seat matrix available on the official website rajugmedical2018.org and education.rajasthan.gov.in/medicaleducation.

In a notification by the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board 2018, the counselling will begin for all government and private medical and dental colleges in Rajasthan.

Candidates can submit their registration forms (includes filling up and saving of the choices and changing the choices multiple times) till 27 June. Auto-locking of choices will be allowed till 11.45 pm on 27 June.

Candidates will have to deposit the registration fees through e-Mitra CSC network/internet banking/debit card/credit card before 5 pm on 27 June.

The registration process is mandatory. Candidates who do not register will not be eligible for allotment in any round or mop-up round.

To register for NEET UG Counselling 2018 for Rajasthan, follow these steps:

-Visit the official website, rajugmedical2018.org.

-Click on 'Registration Part 1' and agree to the terms and conditions.

-Select the mode of payment for fees.

-Click on 'Registration Part 2'.

-Enter relevant candidate details and login.

-Save your choices and submit.

