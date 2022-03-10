NEET UG 2022: NMC removes upper-age limit for candidates; health minister Mansukh Mandaviya hails move

The Commission has removed the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination

The Under Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) made an important announcement for NEET UG students on Wednesday, 9 March.

The Commission has removed the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination.

NEET UG is a national entrance examination that is taken by aspirants of MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses in order to gain admission in medical colleges across the country.

As per a notice shared by the news agency ANI, the NMC Secretary Dr Pulkesh Kumar said that the Commission had decided that there will be no fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET UG examination. He said that the decision was taken in the 4th National Medical Commission meeting held on 21 October, 2021.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the decision and stated that "the decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country."

Previously, the upper age limit for candidates appearing in NEET UG was 25 years as on the date of examination. Those candidates who belonged to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC and PwBD were given a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit and their age limit was 30 years. However, now the decision to scrap the upper-age cap will allow candidates of all ages to give the NEET UG exam.

The notification also mentioned that the "process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulation on Graduate Medical Education, 1997," and include the provision for no upper age limit, has been initiated.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the conducting body of NEET UG exam, has also been asked by NMC to amend the Information Bulletin and scrap the upper-age limit mentioned in the bulletin for candidates who want to appear in NEET UG.

However, the National Testing Agency has yet not issued any official notification regarding NEET UG 2022.