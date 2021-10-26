Earlier, the last date to register for NEET UG 2021 Phase 2 exam was 21 October but due to a number of requests from candidates, NTA extended the deadline

The registration window for the Phase 2 exam of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 will close today, 26 October. Aspirants who have still not applied can do so by visiting the official website – https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Along with registration, candidates can also make corrections to the application forms.

Steps to register for the NEET UG phase 2 exam are as follows:

Go to the official NTA NEET website, https://neet.nta.nic.in/

Click on the link that reads, ‘NEET UG 2021’ on the homepage

To log in, enter the registered credentials and fill the application form

If needed, candidates can make changes in the form

Now, click on the submit button to complete the registration

Save and download the filled NEET UG 2021 form for future use

Here's the direct link for correction/modification.

Earlier, the last date to register for NEET UG 2021 Phase 2 exam was 21 October but due to a number of requests from candidates, National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the deadline. The agency had stated in the official notice that this is the last and final opportunity to register and correct their particulars.

Correction and modification can be done in the field of nationality, e-mail address, gender, category, fields of the second phase, and sub-category. The correction facility is available till today, 26 October up to 11.59 pm.

NTA has advised applicants to thoroughly check and cross-check their registered email addresses as the agency will send the scanned copy of scorecards via email.

Candidates can contact the NEET UG 2021 helpdesk on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. in case they face any issue in making corrections to their online application form.

For further information, they should visit the official websites www.nta.ac.in and https://neet.nta.nic.in/.