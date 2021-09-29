A group of aspirants has demanded that the exam be held again to “protect the interest of genuine, deserving, and meritorious' candidates

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. A group of medical aspirants in a writ petition have demanded that the exam be held again to “protect the interest of genuine, deserving, and meritorious" candidates. The exam was held on September 12.

According to a News18 report, in the plea, the medical aspirants have asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to submit an affidavit as to why the exam should not be cancelled after the alleged cheating scam. Also, this affidavit must be submitted within a week. The NTA is the conducting body of NEET-UG 2021. The plea has also requested the CBI and respective state police departments to submit their fact-finding reports on the same.

Additionally, this plea has also sought directions from the National Testing Agency, Ministry of Education, and National Medical Commission to improve the security protocols during examinations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating a big racket involving the use of proxies to clear the test and payments of Rs 50 lakh per candidate. Moreover, on the exam day the question paper was found floating on WhatsApp in which a Jaipur-based student has been found guilty.

The plea has been filed by advocate Mamata Sharma. She has asserted that on the date of the NEET-UG examination, CBI officials had registered FIR against four accused people involved in the case, as per Live Law. Furthermore, the petitioners have argued that through this FIR and arrest, it is clear that the NEET UG 2021 entrance examination paper was leaked wherein it involved top coaching centers and paper solver gangs.