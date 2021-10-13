NEET UG 2021: Last date for correction in application form extended to 14 October

Candidates can make changes in the following fields – gender, e-mail address, nationality, category, sub-category, and fields of second phase

The last date to make corrections in the application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The public notice issued by NTA mentioned that since there were requests from numerous candidates, the agency is extending the editing facility once again. However, candidates should consider it as the last opportunity to correct their particulars. Editing can be done for both, the first and second phases of the application.

The date for correction has now been extended till 14 October up to 11.50 pm.

Check the notice here - https://neet.nta.nic.in/webinfo/File/ViewFile?FileId=97&LangId=P

The corrections can be made by candidates in the following fields – gender, e-mail address, nationality, category, sub-category, and fields of second phase.

Candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields can also avail the correction and editing facility.

NTA has also advised applicants to thoroughly cross-check and verify their registered e-mail address as the scanned copy of the OMR answer sheet and the scorecard will be sent to the registered e-mail address.

The registration for NEET 2021 phase 2 had started on 1 October and went on till 10 October.

The correction window, which was previously open allowed editing for only the information that was submitted in the first phase of application.

It is mandatory for candidates to complete the second phase of registration. If a candidate fails to do so, it will lead to the cancellation of their candidature.

If applicants face any difficulty in making corrections in the online application form of NEET-UG 2021, they can contact the helpdesk or email at neet@nta.ac.in

For further details on NEET 2021 and for information regarding the result date and answer key, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/.