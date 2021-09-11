NEET-UG 2021 entrance test tomorrow; Check NTA guidelines on hall tickets, dress code

The 4-page NEET 2021 admit card also contains COVID-related instructions and a self-declaration form to ensure safety of students and officials in exam duty

The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021 is all set to be conducted on Sunday, 12 September by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Amid the ongoing pandemic this year, lakh of students will appear for the test at centres across the country.

Meanwhile, the agency has issued a set of directions that all candidates need to follow on the examination day. The 4-page NEET 2021 admit card also contains guidelines that must be followed on the day of the exam by students.

A look at the instructions mentioned on the NEET hall tickets:

- On the day of the exam, students will be provided with N95 masks that will be given before entering the exam hall. They are advised to wear freshly provided masks, to avoid chances of any unfair means or practices.

- For rough work, space will be available on the test booklet itself. Candidates appearing for the exam are not allowed to bring their own paper.

- Inside the examination hall, items allowed are transparent water bottle, postcard photo, a photo ID, and PwD certificate, hand sanitizer bottle (50 ml), printout of the admit card but unsigned self-declaration form, a photograph same as on the application form that needs to be pasted on the attendance sheet, and scribe-related documents (if applicable).

- By the end of the exam, candidates are requested to hand over the admit card to the invigilator. If any student forgets, he/she may result in disqualification. Also, while moving out of the examination hall, candidates need to follow an orderly manner as instructed by the invigilator.

- While appearing for the exam, every student is advised to follow the NEET 2021 dress code. As per the instructions, no one is allowed to wear footwear with thick soles and clothes with large buttons.

- On the exam day, boys should wear a half sleeve shirt or T-shirt. They should also avoid zip pockets and clothes with embroidery work. Boys are allowed to wear simple pants and trousers. Meanwhile, girls should avoid wearing full sleeves clothes, flowers, brooches, or large buttons. They are not allowed to wear footwear with heels and jeans with big pockets. Finally, no jewellery is also allowed.

- Before entering the exam venue, students will have to undergo a mandatory frisking process. This process will be conducted using a metal detector without touching the body. Also, candidates are not allowed to bring mobile phones or calculators on exam day.