NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Choice filling for Round 1 begins, check details here
Medical Counseling Committee has advised candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive regular updates regarding NEET UG counselling
The choice filling link for NEET Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2021 Round 1 has been activated by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates who had applied for NEET UG 2021 Counselling can enter their choices through the official website of MCC - http://mcc.nic.in.
The choice filling link will be active till 4 pm on 24 January.
NEET UG Counseling 2021: Follow steps to make choices
- Visit MCC’s official website- http://mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, find NEET UG registration link and click on it
- Enter the choices of subjects and institutions
- Click on submit button after rechecking the choices
- Download the NEET UG 2021 Counselling choice filling page for future reference
As per the official schedule, the verification of internal candidates will be done on 25 January and 26 January, 2022 by their respective colleges or universities. the seat allotment of applicants will be processed on 27 January and 28 January.
The committee will announce the result on 29 January. Aspirants have to report to their allotted educational institute from 30 January to 4 February.
Check the NEET UG counselling schedule here.
It is to be noted that the MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds. All India Quota (AIQ) Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of UG MBBS/BDS seats. It is mandatory for applicants to select and confirm colleges (from the list available option) after registration of each round. Their verification and seat allotment will be conducted accordingly.
Medical Counseling Committee has advised candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive regular updates regarding NEET UG counselling.
For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of MCC - http://mcc.nic.in.
also read
Maharashtra NEET UG counselling: Registrations extended till 17 January, check direct link to apply
Maharashtra NEET counselling is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BPTh/BOTh/BASLP/B(P&O) and B.SC (Nursing)
NEET PG Counselling: Supreme Court to give order on EWS case today, a look at what the case is all about
The matter pending before the court has been filed by resident doctors who have challenged a 29 July 2021 notification by the Centre introducing 27 percent OBC quota and 10 percent EWS quota in the NEET all-India quota seats
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court upholds validity of OBC, EWS quota
The apex court ruled that for the EWS category, 10 percent reservation will apply this year as per existing criteria and the prospective ruling will be decided on a final hearing on 3 March, 2022