The choice filling link for NEET Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2021 Round 1 has been activated by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates who had applied for NEET UG 2021 Counselling can enter their choices through the official website of MCC - http://mcc.nic.in .

The choice filling link will be active till 4 pm on 24 January.

NEET UG Counseling 2021: Follow steps to make choices

Visit MCC’s official website- http://mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, find NEET UG registration link and click on it

Enter the choices of subjects and institutions

Click on submit button after rechecking the choices

Download the NEET UG 2021 Counselling choice filling page for future reference

As per the official schedule, the verification of internal candidates will be done on 25 January and 26 January, 2022 by their respective colleges or universities. the seat allotment of applicants will be processed on 27 January and 28 January.

The committee will announce the result on 29 January. Aspirants have to report to their allotted educational institute from 30 January to 4 February.

Check the NEET UG counselling schedule here.

It is to be noted that the MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds. All India Quota (AIQ) Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of UG MBBS/BDS seats. It is mandatory for applicants to select and confirm colleges (from the list available option) after registration of each round. Their verification and seat allotment will be conducted accordingly.

Medical Counseling Committee has advised candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive regular updates regarding NEET UG counselling.