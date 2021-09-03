NEET UG 2021: Admit cards likely to release on 9 September; check details here

Recently, the NTA had shared details on the city allotment with candidates. To access the information related to the allotment, applicants need to log in using their application number and date of birth

The admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 are likely to be released on 9 September by the National Testing Agency (NTA). So far, there has been no official date or announcement for the release of the hall ticket. However, as per the information brochure released by the agency earlier, the hall tickets will be issued three days prior to the examination date.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NEET UG exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 September. Recently, the NTA had shared details on the city allotment with candidates. To access the information related to the allotment, applicants need to log in using their application number and date of birth.

As and when the NEET 2021 admit card is released, the registered students can download it by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Check simple steps to download NEET 2021 admit card below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://neet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET UG admit card link made available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their date of birth, application number, and security pin

Step 4: After providing details, click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Kindly check it properly and download it. Also, keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The agency had earlier informed that the admit card for NEET 2021 will not be sent through post. Applicants should note that the hall ticket is an important document that should be kept safe even after the NEET 2021 results are announced.

If applicants face any discrepancy printed on the admit cards, they must report the matter to NTA immediately. On the day of the exam, candidates are requested to carry the following documents:

- printout of the NEET 2021 hall ticket along with a valid id proof

- one passport size photograph

- valid original identity proof

- PwBD certificate (if applicable)

- proforma downloaded with hall ticket along with postcard size photograph pasted on it