NEET UG 2020 final answer key to be released soon at ntaneet.nic.in; result on 12 October

NTA had released the provisional answer key on 5 October, while providing the students time to challenge the responses if they disagreed with any of the solutions

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 final answer key is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET UG result 2020 is expected to be declared on 12 October.

The final answer keys for all the sets including E1 to E6, F1 to F6, G1 to G6, and H1 to H6 will be released by the examination conducting body.

As per a report by Business Standard, the merit list will be prepared based on the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI).

The final answer key will be released in a PDF format and the result of the medical entrance examination will be based on it.

Once released, students can match their responses against the answer key and get an estimate of the score.

Steps to check NEET 2020 final answer key:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the link that mentions, "NEET (UG) - 2020 Final Answer Key"

Step 3: The final answer key will open on your page in a PDF format

Step 4: Match your responses against the final answer key

A report by Zee News said that NTA had released the provisional answer key on 5 October, while providing the students time to challenge the responses if they disagreed with any of the solutions. Candidates were given time time till 7 October to raise disputes, if any, against the OMR sheet. They were also required to pay Rs 1,000 online for every question challenged.

As per a report by India TV, the result will be released in the form of a scorecard and will mention the All India rank (AIR), category rank, marks and qualifying status of the candidates.

Students will be getting admission into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AH courses on the basis of NEET scores/ ranks.

The entrance examintion was conducted on 13 September in an offline mode at various centres across the country. Around 15.97 lakh candidates registered for the medical entrance exam this year.