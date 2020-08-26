NEET UG 2020 admit card: NTA releases hall ticket for medical entrance test at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET UG 2020 will be conducted offline on 13 September. As many as 15,97,233 candidates will be taking the exam this year

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examination on its official website. Candidates appearing for medical entrance examination can download the admit card from ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2020 will be conducted offline on 13 September. As many as 15,97,233 candidates will be taking the exam this year.

According to a report by NDTV, the exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The admit card will indicate candidates' roll number, test centre number and address, question paper medium, reporting/ entry time and gate closing time of the centre.

Steps to download NEET 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the website - ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: At the left side of the homepage, under current events, click on the link that reads 'Download Admit Card'.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your application number, password, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, and enter security pin.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: Your NEET UG 2020 admit card, or hall ticket, will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out.

Direct link to download NEET 2020 admit card - https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/AdmitCard/AdmitCard.html

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates this year were allowed to change their choice of examination. A total of 95,000 applicants had availed the facility and they have been accommodated against their revised choices.

Last week, the NTA released detailed guidelines for the exam where it stated that candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting at the exam centre to avoid crowding.

Also, the staff members involved in conducting the examination and candidates will have to undergo thermal scans and anyone who displays COVID-19 symptoms will be placed in separate isolation rooms.

Examinees are permitted to carry a face mask, gloves, transparent water bottle, 50 ml hand sanitizer and exam-related documents.

A number of students, parents and political leaders have been demanding the postponement of the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 17 August, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG exams this year. The apex court said the postponement of the exams will result in students losing an academic year and will put their careers in peril.

NEET is conducted for students seeking admission to MBBS/ BDS courses and other undergraduate medical programmes in approved/ recognised medical, dental colleges and institutes in the country.