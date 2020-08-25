NEET UG 2020 admit card expected to be released this week, download at ntaneet.nic.in

NTA has said that the admit card will be released 15 days prior to the date of the exam, which means candidates can expect it to be released between 29 August and 1 September

The admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2020 is expected to be released this week by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the examination conducting body.

Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. NEET UG 2020, held for admission to undergraduate medical courses, is scheduled to be conducted offline on 13 September.

According to a report by The Indian Express, NTA has said that the admit card for the medical entrance examination will be released 15 days prior to the date of the exam. Candidates can expect the admit card to be released between 29 August and 1 September.

As many as 15,97,233 applicants have registered to appear for the exam this year.

As per a report by NDTV, candidates were allowed to change their choice of examination centre due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 95,000 applicants had availed the facility and they have been accommodated against their revised choices.

Last week, NTA released detailed guidelines for the entrance examination. The agency said that candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting at the exam centre to avoid crowding.

Also, the staff members and candidates will have to undergo thermal scans and anyone who displays COVID-19 symptoms will be placed in separate isolation rooms.

Examinees are only permitted to carry a face mask, gloves, transparent water bottle, 50 ml hand sanitizer and exam-related documents.

On 17 August, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG exams this year. The top court said that the postponement of the entrance exams will result in students losing an academic year and will put their careers in peril.

NEET is conducted for students seeking admission to MBBS/ BDS courses and other undergraduate medical programmes in approved/ recognised medical, dental colleges and institutes in the country. The exam was earlier scheduled for 3 May, but was postponed to 26 July due to COVID-19 pandemic before being finalized for September.