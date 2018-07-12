NEET UG 2018: Second round seat allotment results expected to release today; check on mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Counseling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the second phase allotment results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- based all India counselling of admission to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses on Thursday. Candidates can check their results on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling and locking process for the second round allotment was conducted by the MCC on 9 July.

The NEET - UG 2018 exam was conducted on 6 May and the results were released on 5 June.

According to The Times of India, the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to grant 196 grace marks to more than 24,000 students who wrote NEET 2018 in Tamil. CBSE has been directed to give 4 marks each to the 49 erroneous questions to all the students who wrote the paper in Tamil.

How to check your results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Select ‘NEET Round 2 seat allotment results’

Step 3: A list will show on screen

Step 4: Download the copy

Step 5: You can take a printout for future reference

An announcement was made by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar at a press conference in New Delhi on 7 July that NEET and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) will be conducted twice in a year from 2019.

Here is the complete schedule for NEET exam which will be conducted twice a year, as reported by India Today.

February 2019:

-Application process: 1 October, 2018 to 31 October, 2018

-Examination Dates: Between 3 February, 2019 to 17 February, 2019 (Candidates can choose from any of the 8 different sittings)

-Result Dates: First week of March 2019

May 2019:

-Application process: Second week of March 2019

-Examination Dates: Between 12 May, 2019 to 26 May, 2019 (Candidates can choose from any of the 8 different sittings)

-Result Dates: First week of June 2019

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.