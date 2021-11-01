NEET SS: Window for registration opens again at nbe.edu.in

NEET SS exam will be a computer-based test and its duration is two and a half hours

The registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Speciality (NEET SS) reopened today, on 1 November at 3 pm. The window is re-opening so that aspirants can register themselves for the exam. The test is scheduled to be held on 10 January, 2022.

Once the application window is open again, candidates can apply for the test by visiting the official website at https://nbe.edu.in/.

Steps to apply for the NEET SS are as follows:

- Visit the official website, https://nbe.edu.in/

- Click on the ‘new registration’ link that will be made available on the homepage

- As the new page opens, enter your login credentials and then fill the application form

- Then, pay the application fee and submit the filled NEET SS form

The portal for editing the application form will open from 1 December to 7 December, this year. While the admit cards will be released on 3 January, a week prior to the exam.

NEET SS exam will be a computer-based test and its duration is two and a half hours. The test will be held for a total of 150 marks. The examination slots and timings will be mentioned on the hall tickets, according to which they can appear for the exam.

The NEET SS result is scheduled to be released on 31 January, 2022. The academic session, after completing the exam formalities, will begin on 15 February and the last date for joining the session will be 31 March, 2022.

Candidates can refer to the information brochure for more details here.

For examination-related queries, candidates can contact the helpline number 022-61087595 or can email at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in.