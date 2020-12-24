NEET SS counselling round 2 results 2020 declared; check name, college allotment at mcc.nic.in

Candidates whose names are listed will have to report at their allotted colleges between 24 and 31 December along with all relevant documents for verification

NEET SS counselling round 2 results 2020 has been declared by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on its official website: mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can check their names and college allotted to them by entering their credentials correctly on the portal.

According to a report by Careers 360, 3,588 candidates have been allotted seats in the second round allotment of NEET SS Counselling.

Candidates who have been shortlisted will have to login and either accept or withdraw from the allotted seat.

As per Hindustan Times, candidates whose names are mentioned in the NEET Super Speciality Counselling round 2 result 2020 will have to report at the allotted college between 24 and 31 December, 2020.

They will be required to carry all the relevant documents for verification.

Steps to check NEET SS counselling round 2 results 2020:

Step 1: Open the official website of Medical Counseling Committee: mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on Super Speciality Counseling tab.

Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, “Allotment Letter- Round 2”

Step 4: Key in your NEET SS 2020 roll number and security pin as displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Press the Submit button.

Step 6: Your NEET SS counselling 2020 round 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Look for your name and college allotted before saving and taking a print out of the allotment result.

Here is the direct link to check NEET SS Counselling round 2 result 2020.