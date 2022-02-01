NEET SS 2021 results declared by NBEMS, get direct link to check here

The examination for NEET-SS 2021 was held on 10 January 2022 at various examination centres

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination may check their results from the official website of NBEMS - https://natboard.edu.in/.

Applicants can also view the result through the following steps:

Visit the official website of NBEMS - https://natboard.edu.in/

Click on link that reads, ‘Result scores of NEET-SS 2021’

In the notification, click on link that says, ‘Click here to view scores of NEET-SS 2021’

Result for various super specialities will appear on the screen

Click on desired link and view the result

Direct link to result is here.

The result list contains roll number of candidates, along with the application sequence number and the total score (out of 400) obtained by each candidate.

Results for 32 Super-Specialities such as Neuro Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Hepatology, Cardiology, Endocrinology and many more have been released by the Board.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences also released an official notification on the website. As per the notification, merit list of the candidates and their individual score cards will be published shortly by the Board.

Direct link to notification is here.

As reported by NDTV, results declared for NEET SS will aid candidates in occupying 2,447 Doctor of Medicine and Master of Chirurgiae seats which are available in 156 government and private medical colleges, along with Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions across India.

For any further queries related to the examination and result, applicants may contact National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences at 011-45593000. Candidates may also write to NBEMS on its Communication Web Portal. Responses to the queries on the portal will be forwarded to the candidate's individual email ID.