The edit window for candidates will remain open from 16-18 October and a final edit window for the same will be made available from 26 to 28 October

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is set to start the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty exam (NEET SS) 2021 from today, 22 September. Once it begins, aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official website of NBE at https://nbe.edu.in/.

Applicants should note that the link will be activated on the official website from 3.00 pm today. The deadline to apply for the NEET SS examination is 12 October.

Meanwhile, the edit window for candidates will open from 16 October till 18 October. Also, a final edit window for the same will be made available from 26 October till 28 October.

The NEET SS Hall tickets will be issued to appearing candidates on 5 November while the examination will be held on 13 and 14 November this year.

Simple steps to apply for NEET SS 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBE - https://nbe.edu.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET SS link that will be made available on the home page from 3.00 pm onwards

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to register themselves and fill in the application form as required

Step 4: After filling in all details, upload necessary documents and pay the application fees

Step 5: Once everything is done correctly, click on submit

Step 6: Finally, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same

Before applying for the exam, aspirants are advised to go through the information bulletin on the exam and courses provided.

For more updates, information and related details, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website of NBE.