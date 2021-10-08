NEET SS 2021: NBEMS releases entrance test schedule at natboard.edu.in; registrations to open from 1 November

Interested applicants should note that the application window will close on 22 November at 11:55 pm

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 examination. The registered candidates can check the schedule by visiting the official website at https://natboard.edu.in/.

The ongoing registration process has now been put on hold till 31 October. However, the registration process for the NEET SS 2021 will begin again from 1 November at 3:00 pm. Interested applicants should note that the application window will close on 22 November at 11:55 pm.

The NEET SS 2021 exam will be held on 10 January, 2022. According to reports, the centre directed Supreme Court that the much-awaited NEET SS 2021 exam will be held in the old pattern only. Furthermore, a revised pattern for the test will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23.

Those who want to access the official notice can find it here.

According to the official notice, the NBEMS has informed that the registered aspirants will not be able to edit or make changes in their choices for eligible super-specialty programmes in the forthcoming registration process. Additionally, those who are yet to register themselves will be able to apply once the process begins.

The window to edit the application forms will be open from 1 December onwards and will close on 7 December. While the final edit option will be open from 20 December till 23 December.

Regarding the examination fee, NBEMS stated that registered candidates who have already paid the fee shall be refunded with the extra examination fee paid during registration, in case of applying for more than one group.

While those who are not willing to continue with the application in the current window for NEET SS 2021 can submit a request for refund of the fee.