NEET SS 2021: NBE announces examination dates, check full schedule here

The date and schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 has been announced by the National Board of Examination (NBE). According to the latest notice, the NEET SS is scheduled to be conducted on 13 and 14 November for different groups.

Meanwhile, students will be able to apply for the exam from 14 September to 4 October. An information bulletin related to the NEET SS has already been released on the NBE websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in/.

“Please refer to the Information Bulletin at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for eligibility criteria, scheme of examination, prior entry eligible feeder qualifications for different super-specialty courses as approved by the NMC and MoHFW and other details,” a statement by NBE reads.

For the unversed, the NEET SS is conducted as a single entrance examination for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM)/ Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) courses or programmes.

While applying for the examination, candidates must update the eligibility criteria for the NEET SS exam. They should also keep all necessary documents needed while filling the online application form online.

Applicants can choose a maximum of two super-specialty courses at the time of submission of the application form. Candidates should note that 40 percent of questions will come from eligible feeder broad specialty programmes while the remaining 60 percent will come from the super specialty course that has been selected by the candidate.

Important dates related to NEET SS 2021:

- The application form will be available from 14 September 3:00 pm onwards to 4 October, till 11:55 pm

- Correction window facility to be held from 8 to 11 October

- Final edit window for the candidate to rectify deficient images from 22 to 24 October

- The admit card for NEET SS 2021 will release on 5 November

- The NEET SS 2021 examination date is scheduled for 13 and 14 November

- Meanwhile, the results will be announced by 30 November

- The commencement of the academic session term will begin on 1 January, 2022

- Finally, the last date of reporting will be on 28 February, 2022