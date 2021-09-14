NEET SS 2021: Application schedule revised by NBEMS, registrations to now begin from 22 Sept

Candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in, as per the official notification

The registration dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 have been revised by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The application process will now begin on 22 September and go on till 12 October.

Candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website at https://nbe.edu.in/, as per the official notification.

Steps to apply for the NEET SS 2021:

― Go to the official website, https://nbe.edu.in/

― Click on the NEET SS link that is given on the homepage

― Complete the registration process using the needed personal details

― Fill in the application form and upload the documents required for the application

― Complete the fee payment and click submit

― Save and download a copy of the completed form for future reference

The edit window will be open for applicants from 16 to 18 October. The final edit window for correcting applications is set to open from 26 to 28 October.

The registration process was earlier scheduled to begin from 14 September, but was delayed by the NBEMS “due to some technical requirement”.

The exam is open to candidates who have a recognized postgraduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification. Applicants who are likely to be in possession of the same by 30 November this year, are also eligible to appear for the test.

Candidates can check details like eligibility, course structure, fee details and other aspects in the Information Bulletin for the NEET SS 2021 that is given on the official website.

Click here for the direct link for Information Bulletin:

The NEET SS 2021 exam will be held for admission into DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty Courses. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 13 and 14 November in computer-based mode. The admit cards are set to be released on 5 November.

The results of the NEET SS 2021 exam will be declared by 30 November this year.