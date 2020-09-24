NEET SS 2020: National Board of Examination to declare exam results tomorrow; check scores on nbe.edu.in

The score of NEET SS 2020 will be valid only for admission in the current academic session 2020-21

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Super Specialty course will be released by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on 25 September. Once declared, candidates who have appeared for the NEET SS 2020 exam can check their score at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted on 15 September at various centres across the country.

The NEET SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking exam conducted for admission to Doctor of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) super speciality courses.

According to a report by The Indian Express, candidates at the 50th percentile or above in their respective speciality will be qualified in the exam.

The board will also declare a speciality-wise merit list along with the result.

Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling round. There will be common counselling for all super speciality seats and students will be allotted colleges on the basis of merit.

The score of NEET SS 2020 will be valid only for admission in the current academic session 2020-21.

As per NDTV said that the result will be released as a PDF document and will mention roll number, total marks obtained and merit rank of the candidates.

Candidates who pass the exam will be allotted 2,447 DM and MCh seats in 156 government and private medical colleges and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions in the country.

Steps to check NEET SC 2020 result:

Step 1: Once declared, visit website - nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Tap on the result link and enter your roll number, password and other login credentials

Step 3: Your NEET SS 2020 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 4: Carefully check your roll number, marks obtained and your rank in the exam.

Step 5: Save the result and take a print out.