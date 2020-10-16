NEET result 2020 topper: Shoyeb Aftab from Odisha scores full marks, secures AIR 1 in medical entrance exam

Shoyeb created history by securing a full 100 percent in the exam. He is also the first to top the exam from the state of Odisha

Shoyeb Aftab has bagged All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET 2020 result announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its website ntaneet.nic.in. According to a report by Times Now, Shoyeb Aftab has secured full 720 out of the total 720 marks in the medical entrance exam.

The NEET 2020 topper, 18-year-old Shoyeb created a record by securing 100 percent marks and is also the first student from the state of Odisha to top NEET.

A report by India Today said that Shoyeb took coaching from an institute in Kota, Rajasthan. The coaching institute also tweeted pictures of Shoyeb ahead of the result declaration as the student had already worked out that he may score full marks, based on the answer key that was released in the public domain earlier.

He also met Lok Sabha speaker and Member of Parliament from Kota, Om Birla on Thursday.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2020 exam was conducted in two Phase. More than 14.37 lakh medical aspirants took the national level entrance exam that was conducted following the COVID-19 health guidelines.

As many as 15.97 lakh candidates registered for NEET UG 2020 of which 85-90 percent appeared in Phase 1 that was conducted on 13 September.

The Phase 2 exam was conducted on 14 October after the Supreme Court of India gave its approval to hold the exam for candidates who missed medical entrance test due to COVID-19 or were stuck in containment zones.

As many as 13,67,032 students appeared in the phase 1 exam, while phase 2 saw 290 students taking the entrance test.

Students who have qualified the exam will now be called for NEET 2020 counselling

Medical aspirants belonging to general category need to secure 50 percentile or more in NEET to qualify the exam, while cut off for unreserved PH students is set at 45 percentile. Those belonging to SC, ST, OBC category have to secure 40 percentile.

Earlier today, NTA released the final answer keys of NEET 2020 based on which the results have been declared.

NEET is conducted every year for admission to medical and allied courses across the country. On the basis marks, students are admitted to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in medical and dental colleges.

NEET 2020 score will be required for admission in 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes.