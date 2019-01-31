NEET PG Result 2019 to be released today at nbe.edu.in; Candidates can check updates here

National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected to declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Postgraduate today. The results will be declared on the NBE’s official website nbe.edu.in.

The exam was conducted on 6 January and over 1,48,000 candidates appeared for it in 165 cities. Once the results are released, candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG 2019 would be able to check and download their results through the official website of NBE.

Candidates can access their results by following these steps:-

1) Go to NBE's official website.

2) Select 'NEET-PG 2019 Results' button on the homepage.

3) Enter your roll number and click submit.

4) Download the result and take a print out.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD, MS and PG Diploma courses.

