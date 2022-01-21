NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC to release Round 1 result on 22 January

The registration for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2021 began on 12 January and ended on 17 January, 2022

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the result of Round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2021 on Saturday, 22 January.

Applicants can check the admission status on MCC’s official website - mcc.nic.in . The registration for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2021 began on 12 January and ended on 17 January, 2022.

It is to be noted that the merit list will be prepared based on selections made by applicants during the registration period.

Recently, the Medical Counselling Committee has also allowed applicants, who join the allotted seats in Round 1, to resign from their seats till 3 February this year. After the given time, no request shall be entertained by the Committee and applicants will be considered as part of Round 2 counselling.

As per the official schedule, the applicants will have to report to their allotted educational institute from 23 to 28 January. Candidates must know that document verification and fee submission are mandatory to ensure admission to allotted colleges.

The registration process of All India Quota (AIQ) Round 2 will start from 3 to 7 February. The result for the same will be released on 12 February and applicants will have to report to their allotted colleges/ universities between 13-19 February. For more details, applicants are requested to check the NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule.

This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of AIQ counselling for NEET PG 2021. The rounds are - AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, followed by AIQ mop-up round, and All India Quota stray vacancy round.

The Committee is conducting the NEET PG counselling for admissions to MS/ MD/ PG DNB and Diploma courses at various universities and colleges.

Check the official schedule here.

