NEET PG 2021: Registration for counselling process begins from today; check detailed schedule here

The schedule for counselling of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2021 has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), with registrations set to begin from today, 25 October. Candidates can view the detailed schedule of the counselling process and register themselves for the same on the official website at http://www.mcc.nic.in/ .

The registration for the first round of the NEET PG 2021 counselling will start from today and continue till 12 noon at 29 October. The registration process is to be conducted in online mode. The process for choice filling/locking of seats begins on 26 October and will end on 29 October. Results of first round of NEET PG 2021 counselling will be announced on 3 November, after which candidates will have do the online self-reporting process between 4 and 10 November.

The counselling schedule can be viewed here - http://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoMedical/File/ViewFile?FileId=2&LangId=P

Those candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 examination, which was conducted on 11 September this year, are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee and also give a refundable security deposit at the time of registration. Candidates who do not proceed to the Round 2/Mop up round will get back their refundable security deposit.

According to the official website, the MCC will conduct counselling for 50 percent All India Quota seats of all states, where participation of "J&K is subject to their contribution of seats."

Counselling will also be conducted for 100 percent seats of Central Universities as well as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) , Delhi University (DU) and so on. Along with these, counselling for Central Institutes, ABVIMS and RML hospital, ESIC Institute, PGIMSR, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital will also be carried out.

Results for the second allotment will be announced on 24 November and results for the mop-up round allotment will be released on 18 December.

The NEET PG 2021 counselling process will be conducted to fill vacancies for the Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats.