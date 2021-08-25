The NEET PG 2021 will be held on 1 September. Applicants who finish their internship between 1 July and 30 September, as well as fulfil other criteria set by the NBE can apply for the test

The deadline for the registration and editing applications for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 ends today, 25 August. Candidates can register themselves till 11:55 pm on the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) - https://nbe.edu.in/.

Here are the steps to register for NEET PG 2021:

Go to the official website - https://nbe.edu.in/

Open the link for NEET PG 2021 given on the homepage

Now, click on the new registration link and complete the process by filling in the required details

Complete the application process as well as the fee payment

Finally, press the submit button

Save a copy of the application for future use

Here's the direct link to apply:

https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1815/68635/Index.html

The NEET PG 2021 is held for admission into postgraduate (PG) medical programmes and courses. The examination will be held on 1 September in computer-based mode.

The board had announced that applicants who finish their internship between 1 July and 30 September, as well as fulfil other criteria set by the board can apply for the test.

The application edit window is available for candidates who have already registered for the exam. The edit window can be used only for changing the category and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) status. Any other alterations by students will not be accepted.

Steps to edit the application form for NEET PG 2021:

Visit the website - https://nbe.edu.in/

Click on the NEET PG 2021 link present on the page

Login using the needed credentials

Make the required alterations to the form and submit it

Save a copy of the edited application for the future

Originally, the NEET PG 2021 was slated to be held in January this year but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.