NEET PG 2021 online application process begins at nbe.edu.in; exam on 18 April
Aspirants must possess the provisional or permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by the Medical Council of India
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will start the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) on its official website.
According to a report in NDTV, the NEET PG registration link will be activated at 3 pm. The last date to submit online applications for NEET PG 2021 is 15 March.
Candidates who are seeking admission to MD/MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes can apply online at NBE's official website, nbe.edu.in.
According to a report by Careers 360, the NEET PG 2021 will be held on 18 April for admission to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS) seats and 19,952 Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats. The examination is also conducted to fill 1,979 PG Diploma seats. The seats are available in 6,102 government, private, deemed and central universities.
Aspirants must possess the provisional or permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by the Medical Council of India, and also must have a permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by NMC or State Medical Council to apply for NBE NEET PG 2021.
Candidates must also have completed one-year internship on or before 30 June and they must have an Aadhaar Card to apply for the NEET PG examination.
The National Board of Examinations New Delhi, had stated that it reserves the right to modify or defer the date of examination due to any unpredicted emergency, in consultation with the NMC and MoHFW, Government of India. The NEET PG exam will be of 3 hours and 30 minutes and will comprise multiple-choice questions.
