NEET PG 2021 exam postponed until further notice, NBE releases notice at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2021 exam has been postponed by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) until further notice.

NBE, in a notification released on its website natboard.edu.in, said that the UG and PG boards, in consultation with the stakeholders, are deciding when to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post-graduation (NEET PG).

"In view of the aforementioned communication from NMC, the provisional schedule for conduct of NEET-PG 2021 as announced by NBE vide its notice dated 16 September, 2020, stands deferred till further notice," the notification stated.

As per Indian Express, the NEET PG 2021 exams are expected to be held on 10 January, MDS on 16 December, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) on 4 December and DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021) on 28 January.

The application process is likely to begin soon on the NBE's official website.

As per Careers 360, NEET PG 2021 examination paper will consist of 300 objective type questions based on pre-clinical, clinical and para-clinical subjects from the MBBS syllabus. The medical aspirants will get three-and-a-half hours to answer the paper.

Candidates who qualify are eligible for admission to 10,821 seats of Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (DM), 1,979 PG Diploma seats offered by government, private, deemed and central universities.

NEET MDS is held every year for admission to 6,501 seats in various institutions. Out of the total seats, 50 percent is All India Quota (AIQ) and 50 percent is state quota.