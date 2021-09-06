The NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on 11 September and more than 1.74 lakh students have registered for it

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 hall ticket will be released today, 6 September, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who are preparing for the exam can avail their admit card by visiting the official website at https://nbe.edu.in/

According to the latest update, the NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 11 September. This year, more than 1.74 lakh students have registered for the entrance test that will be held in a computer-based mode.

As per the official notification, the hall tickets issued earlier for the test on 18 April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void." The NBEMS will issue fresh admit cards on its website https://nbe.edu.in on 6 September, as per the notice.

For the unversed, the NEET PG examination is conducted for admissions to postgraduate medical degree (Doctor of Medicine), postgraduate surgical degree (Master of Surgery) and PG diploma courses across India.

Process to download the admit card for NEET PG 2021:

Visit the official website https://nbe.edu.in/

Search and click on the NEET PG 2021 admit card link that is available on the homepage

As a new page opens, applicants need to enter their registration details correctly

Provide all details and click on submit.

Within a few seconds, the admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Download the same or take a printout for future use or reference

Keeping in mind the safety measures amid the pandemic, a protective face shield, sanitiser sachets and face masks will be provided at test centres on the day of the examination. The applicants appearing for NEET PG 2021 have been requested to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms during the exam.

The NEET PG 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on 18 April, but was deferred due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.