NEET PG 2021: Admit cards to be released on 12 April; check details at nbe.edu.in
The exam will be conducted on Sunday, 18 April for admissions to MS/MD and PG diploma courses
The admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) will be released by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on Monday, 12 April.
As per the information bulletin, once released, aspirants can download their admit cards from the official website: https://nbe.edu.in/.
The exam will be conducted on Sunday, 18 April for admissions to MS/MD and PG diploma courses.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards, once released:
Step 1: Visit the website https://nbe.edu.in/
Step 2: Click on ‘NEET PG 2021’
Step 3: A new page will open. You will find the option ‘NEET PG 2021 admit card’. Click on this
Step 4: Enter your credentials and click on ‘Submit’. You will be able to access your admit card
Step 5: Download your NEET PG 2021 admit card
Step 6: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference
On the day of the examination, candidates have to carry their admit cards along with a valid identity proof. They will be allowed to enter the examination venue at 12 pm.
The exam is going to be three-and-a-half hours long. It will start at 2 pm and will go on till 5:30 pm.
